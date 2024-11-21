Turagacoke continues fine form

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji Rugby’s High Performance Unit introduced another of its talent to the world last weekend when 18 year old Setareki Turagacoke made his debut for the Flying Fijians against Spain.

The former Lelean Memorial School student was identified at the age of 16, and quickly progressed through the HPU apprentice program and academy.

He impressed coaches and selectors with his speed, strength, and technical ability.

The Dakuinuku villager from Tailevu’s rapid rise in Fiji led to a career-defining move this year, securing a contract with French Top 14 club, Stade Français.

Last weekend against Spain he scored a try on debut which is a testament to his growing influence on the international stage and underscores the potential that has been carefully nurtured since his teenage years.

His performances with the Stade Français Academy saw him also make appearances for the senior team in the French Top 14 this year.

Turagacoke plays for the French club with speedster, Peniasi Dakuwaqa, who has joined the Flying Fijians squad for its last match on tour against Ireland.

Fiji takes on Ireland at 3:10am on Sunday.