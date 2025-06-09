Tuisova braces for French firepower

[Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]

FIJI Water Flying Fijians centre Josua Tuisova says this weekend’s clash against France promises to be a tough challenge, but the team is ready to face it head-on.

Having spent several years playing in France, Tuisova is familiar with some of the French players and the style of play they bring.

He says the Flying Fijians are preparing strategically to counter France’s strengths.

“They’re going to do a lot of kicking games, and we’ve already looked into it. We’re going to solve it as a team.”

He highlights the physicality of the matchup, noting that France’s Top 14 experience means the forwards will dominate upfront and matching that intensity will be crucial.

“We know it’s going to be a physical battle with the forwards, so we need to match their physicality and be ready for anything.”

The Flying Fijians head into the game focused on both tactical discipline and physical resilience, aiming to make an impact against one of Europe’s strongest sides.

They meet France at 8:10am this Sunday in Bordeaux, with delayed coverage on FBC Sports at 8pm on Monday.

