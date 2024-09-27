Tuinakauvadra to start for Wallaroos

[Source: Rugby Addict]

Nadroga lass Tabua Tuinakauvadra is set to start for the Wallaroos in their opening WXV 2 match against Wales in Cape Town tomorrow.

Tuinakauvadra played a key role in helping the Brumbies reach the Super W semi-finals this year, where they were defeated by eventual champions, the Waratahs.

Coach Jo Yapp has recalled Arabella McKenzie to the starting lineup.

In the pre-WXV Tests against Ireland and Wales, Yapp opted for Faitala Moleka, with McKenzie coming off the bench.

Following a narrow loss to Wales, the playmakers have swapped roles, with McKenzie now partnering Layne Morgan in the starting side.

Moleka joins Cecilia Smith as the only other change to the 23, with both named among the reserves after last week’s defeat.

Yapp says they’ve had a productive week in Cape Town and have prepared well.

She adds that they are expecting another close match against Wales to kick off their campaign, and are confident that if they tighten their discipline, positive results will follow.

The Wallaroos will aim to replicate their 25-19 victory over Wales from the inaugural WXV competition in Auckland.

Meanwhile, Fijiana will take on Hong Kong China on Sunday at 2am.