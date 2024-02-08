Trial matches helps plan next move: Doge

Drua prop Mesake Doge

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua prop Mesake Doge says their first trial match against the Brumbies has helped them gauge where they are at the moment.

The side went down 40-43 in a thrilling pre-season match last weekend.

Doge says the trial matches are helping them plan their next move as they gear up for the start of the new Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

“Those are the reasons why we hold trial matches to see what is working for us as a team and test out against other opponents on whether that would work in the season and sometimes it makes us adjust and see parts of the game, set pieces and also general play where we could improve on.”

The Macuata lad knows they can’t underestimate any game as the competition keeps evolving.

The Drua are now gearing up for their second trial match against Melbourne Rebels next weekend.

They will play against the Blues in their first match in the Super Rugby Pacific on the 24th of this month.