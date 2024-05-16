Tough outing ahead for Fijiana XV

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

It has been an intense two weeks for the Vodafone Fijiana XVs as they gear up for the Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship.

Head coach Mosese Rauluni says that they have been undergoing rigorous training following their loss in the Super W final to New South Wales last month.

Rauluni adds that their next step is defeating Tonga which won’t be easy.

“We worked really hard these past two weeks, we have been getting a lot of fitness done and getting to see what we got under the belt and hopefully finish better than we did with NSW.”

He emphasizes that they can’t afford to underestimate any team, so they are expecting the Tongans to come out strong.

The team will be departing from our shores next week to face Tonga next Saturday.