Top teams set to elevate Fiji Bitter Mataso 7s

The upcoming Fiji Bitter Mataso 7s promises to be a thrilling event for local rugby clubs, who will have the rare chance to compete alongside elite teams like the Fijian Drua and the national Fiji Men’s 7s sides.

Tournament Director James Vunituraga highlighted that the exposure to top-level competition will be immensely beneficial for local clubs as they go up against some of Fiji’s finest players.

He also extended appreciation to Fiji Rugby Union and the Sevens Team Management for their involvement in supporting both the national teams’ training and enhancing the tournament’s quality.

“We’re grateful they’ve come on board, it’s not only about supporting their own off-season preparations for Super Rugby and the World Sevens Series, but also providing a valuable learning platform for our local clubs.”

Local players will be able to test their skills against seasoned athletes, including Olympians and Super Rugby stars, which Vunituraga believes will inspire clubs and raise the standard of competition.

Fans can look forward to an exciting event, with elite teams competing together in new-format pools designed to intensify the tournament from the start.

The Fiji Bitter Mataso sevens tournament will be held at Nadovu Park in Lautoka on the 15th and 16th of this month.