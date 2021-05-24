Home

Rugby

Top teams dominate Suva 10s

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 4, 2021 1:11 pm

Favorites Police, Eastern Saints, Army and Nabua 1 continue to dominate the Tau Sports & Digicel 10s tournament at Bidesei Park in Suva today.

The four teams are the favorites to progress to the quarterfinals later this afternoon.

SRU Executive Committee member, Peni Tikoisireli, says they want to finish off the season on a high with.

“Cause this is probably the last tournament for Suva that we are hosting this week. Like Police and Eastern Saints they have come in full force and most of their known players have made it today.So far there is not many injuries and players are really well-conditioned.”

The finals are set to take place at 5.24 pm today.

