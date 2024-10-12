Three in a row for Police Blues in Escott Shield

The Police Blues have successfully defended their Escott Shield title for the third year in a row.

The Police Blues have successfully defended their Escott Shield title for the third year in a row, defeating Fresh’et Navy Blues 17-13 in a tense and fiercely contested final at Bidesi Park Suva this afternoon.

Both teams showcased outstanding determination, battling hard for every point.

The game saw moments of defensive brilliance as neither side gave the other much room to maneuver, resulting in a low-scoring, tactical battle.

Despite several attempts to break through, strong defensive lines on both sides kept the game finely balanced.

Police Blues captain James Brown acknowledged the intensity of the match and expressed pride in his team’s resilience.

The win cements the Police Blues’ dominance in the Escott Shield competition, adding yet another chapter to their rich legacy in local rugby.