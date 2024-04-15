This will be the game to watch: Masi

Iosefo Masi

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are looking to bounce back from their disappointing loss to the Melbourne Rebels when they host the Hurricanes in Suva this week.

Centre Iosefo Masi says while the Hurricanes have yet to lose a match this year in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific, the Drua are also looking to keep their three-match unbeaten home win record intact.

Despite the uphill battle, Masi says the Fijian Drua will be ready to tackle the Kiwis on home soil.

“We all know the Hurricanes haven’t lost a game this season. I think this is the game to watch so to all the fans in Fiji, just a message to please support the boys.”

Masi is expected to retain the number 13 jersey for the Drua alongside midfield partner Apisalome Vota for the Hurricanes match.

The Drua will host the Hurricanes on Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium at 7:05pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports HD Channel.