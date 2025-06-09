The hardest game says England flanker

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

England flanker Ben Earl was once again at the heart of his team’s victory, earning back-to-back man-of-the-match honours following their 38-18 win over the FIJI Water Flying Fijians at Twickenham this morning.

Earl’s relentless work rate and physical presence proved vital as England absorbed Fiji’s early pressure before pulling away in the second half.

Earl says the visitors showed flair and intent, but England’s depth and discipline made the difference.

“It was one of the hardest games of rugby I have had to play. They have world-class players across the pitch.”

Head coach Steve Borthwick praised his players for adapting to Fiji’s unpredictable style of play.

He said England’s composure and fitness were key to finishing strong in the final quarter.

Borthwick adds that managing Fiji’s attacking threats and maintaining control under pressure were decisive factors in their win.

You can watch the delayed coverage of this match at 8pm tomorrow on FBC Sports.

