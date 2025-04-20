“The boys deserved that win”: Jackson

Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson says Saturday’s performance against the Waratahs was a reward for the team’s resilience and relentless effort behind the scenes.

With just one win under their belt heading into Round 10, the pressure was mounting—but the players dug deep in front of a home crowd in Lautoka.

While fans celebrated the 28–14 victory, Jackson highlighted the consistency of effort that’s gone into every week, regardless of results.

“I know the boys have worked pretty hard. It doesn’t matter what week it is—whether you win or lose, I know how much hard work these guys have been putting in.”

Jackson also credited the home crowd for lifting the team’s spirits.

He said the team would keep pushing with the same energy for the rest of the season, with the goal now to build on momentum and fight for a playoff spot.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will now look ahead to their next match which is an away game against Moana Pasifika next Saturday.

