Test matches vital for Fiji Bati

The Fiji Bati will kick off their Rugby League World Cup campaign during the annual Pacific test match in June.

The Bati will also have a test match with New Zealand and Tonga at the end of the National Rugby League season building up towards the World Cup.

Fiji Bati Head Coach Brandon Costin says these test matches are vital for their preparation towards the World Cup next year.

“Tonga and New Zealand are both tier-one nations so this will be a really good warm-up for our Fiji Bati team. We’ll get to learn and grow by playing the number one and four-nation in the world so it will be an advantage going into the world cup.”

The side is drawn in a tough pool with defending champions Australia, Scotland, and Italy.

The Rugby League World Cup kicks off in England on October 23 next year.