Te Nana ready for Fiji experience

New Zealand Rugby Union player Renata Roberts Te Nana has arrived with the rest of the NZ-based Ambassador All Stars team for the 12th edition of the McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s.

Te Nana was selected by his father former All Blacks 7s skipper and World Rugby commentator Karl Te Nana.

He says he is excited to see what Fiji has to offer and is also keen on getting to know the Fijian culture during his stay.

First time in Fiji, my family had already come here, my step mum’s from here and my sisters. It’s my first time coming here and I hope to see them as well.

Te Nana emphasizes that it won’t be a vacation; like any other team, they are aiming to secure a victory come Saturday.

The Coral Coast 7s will be held at Lawaqa Park Sigatoka starting on Thursday until Saturday.