Tavaiqia is Suva’s FRU presidential nominee

[Source: Ratu Kitione Tavaiqia (left) and Meli Tora (right)]

School teacher Meli Tora Tavaiqia is Suva Rugby Union’s nominee for the Fiji Rugby Union president’s position.

The SRU approached Tavaiqia, who hails from Viseisei, Vuda, and he’s accepted it.

SRU Secretary Nemani Tuifagalele says Tavaiqia has a lot of experience on the ground and was instrumental in Queen Victoria School’s Deans campaign at one stage.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that Tavaiqia has the caliber and is the right person to ascend should he not be contested as president of FRU at the annual general meeting next week.

Suva has also submitted its nominees for the director positions of legal and women, and for Tevita Tuiloa’s replacement.

Tuifagalele says their Director Legal nominee is Aminiasi Vulaono, a businesswoman, and former Fijiana manager Selita Koroi is the Director Women nominee.

The other nominee is Suva’s chairman, Lieutenant-Colonel Viliame Draunibaka.

The four nominees, according to Tuifagalele, are fit to join the FRU Board because they all worked on the ground and would understand rugby from a lot of perspectives.