Takairangi siblings to lead Cook Islands team

Brad and Kiana Takairangi will create sporting history when they lead the Cook Islands Aitu and Moana in this Saturday’s Pacific Championships double-header against Fiji Bati and Bulikula at the HFC Bank Stadium.

The pair are believed to be the only brother and sister in any sporting code to be appointed as captains of their nation’s men’s and women’s teams at the same time.

Kiana will lead the Moana against the Bulikula before Brad captains the Aitu against the Bati.

Kiana was a member of Newcastle’s 2022 NRLW premiership-winning team and has also had stints with the Roosters and Sharks.

While Brad has captained the Cook Islands since 2019, the Test against the Bulikula—which doubles as a World Cup qualifier—will be the first time Kiana has led the Moana.

Kiana made her Test debut at the 2017 World Cup in Australia and was a member of the Cook Islands team that shocked England 22-16 in a massive upset at the tournament.

The 32-year-old fullback is now aiming to lead the Moana to their third consecutive World Cup by winning against Fiji on Saturday night and then beating Fetu Samoa, who defeated Tonga last weekend, in a play-off in Auckland next Saturday.