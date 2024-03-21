Tahs in as they aim to get second win

The Waratahs are in the country and eager to take on the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in Lautoka.

This round 5 Shop N Save Supermarket Super Rugby Pacific clash will be the first for the Tahs in Fiji.

Both teams have one win each so far but the Drua have never beaten the Waratahs in their last 4 encounters.

Their wins also came from beating the defending champion Crusaders.

Tahs youngster Mark Nawaqanitawase who has links to Fiji, returns to the wing in his 50th Super Rugby appearance.



Mark Nawaqanitawase

The Drua’s double header against the Waratahs this weekend will be at 1.05pm followed by the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s match at 3.35 pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can catch the LIVE action on the FBC Sports HD channel.