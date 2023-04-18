Table leaders Chiefs will be tough at home

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne is under no illusions about the task at hand, noting that the Chiefs will be a tough proposition, particularly on their home turf during their Shop N Save Super Rugby clash.

Byrne says with the Chiefs sitting pretty at the top of the table, the Drua are aware of the challenge that lies ahead as they prepare to take on one of the most physical teams in the league.

He says the Waikato-based team boasts an array of talent and the Drua know they can ill afford to let their guard down for even a second.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Chiefs throw up a different style of football. They’ve got some really good open, open field game. They’ve also pretty tough up front. So we have to meet them. The first place we have to meet them is the physicality of the game again like we always talk about it.”

Byrne says while it’s sure to be a huge challenge for them, they are confident in their ability to put up a strong fight.

The Drua are no slouches themselves, with a talented team that has been preparing hard for this match.

One thing is for sure – this match is shaping up to be a real nail-biter, with both teams targeting a victory, there will be no shortage of intensity on the field.

The Drua meet the Chiefs this Friday in New Zealand at 7:05pm.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports HD channel.