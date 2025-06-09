Support surges for Fiji Rugby referees

Fiji Rugby Referees Association interim chair Talemo Waqa says safeguarding the well-being and confidence of match officials has become a top priority, especially as referees face rising public criticism and social media negativity after weekend fixtures.

Waqa says the association has a structured system designed not only to manage complaints professionally but also to protect referees from direct exposure to backlash so they can continue officiating confidently week after week.

“All complaints are channelled first through the Fiji Rugby Union operations team before they reach us. This allows us to filter out unnecessary negativity, review concerns properly, and shield our referees from the immediate heat of public reaction.”

He says whenever a referee’s call is questioned, whether in the Deans Trophy, Skipper Cup or any major competition, the association immediately reviews match footage with its High Performance team.

“This process ensures transparency for teams while also protecting referees by giving them accurate feedback and support.”

Waqa outlined three main outcomes from these reviews.

First, many complaints are dismissed after analysis shows the referee made a clear and obvious call based on what they saw on the field.

Second, if a genuine mistake is identified, the association works directly with the referee involved, offering coaching, placing them in lower pressure games or providing counselling to rebuild confidence.

“Public criticism can affect a referee’s mindset. So we work with them carefully to restore their self-belief before they return to big matches.”

Third, the association issues apologies when necessary, although match results remain final.

He stresses that Fiji’s top referees are not thrust into major fixtures overnight, with some spending two to five years building the experience and mental resilience required for high-pressure environments.

“Referees are human and mistakes will happen. But we have systems in place to ensure they are protected, supported and continuously improving. Just like players need good coaching, referees need structured guidance so they can come back stronger and lift the standard of officiating across Fiji Rugby.”

Meanwhile, the FRRA is currently preparing for their first-ever awards night with 13 awards to be handed out across various refereeing categories.

Waqa says this will be a night to celebrate and recognise referees for the hard work they did throughout the 2025 season.

The awards night will be held on the 20th of next month at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

