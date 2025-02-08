Strengthening competitions to secure Fiji’s rugby future

Former Flying Fijians assistant coach and former national under 20 coach, Conway Beg believes the potential inclusion of players like Hoskins Sotutu, Pita Gus, and George Bower in the national team would be a significant boost.

However, while he welcomes the opportunity to integrate world-class talent, we must also continue to strengthen our domestic rugby competitions to ensure a sustainable pipeline of homegrown players.

Earlier this week, Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach, Mick Byrne said that they’ll certainly be talking with the former All Blacks and letting them know they’re keen for them to consider Fiji.

According to Beg, the Skipper Cup and Vanua Championship remain the heart of our talent development system.

These competitions provide a platform for emerging players to prove themselves at a high level and transition into professional and international rugby.

Beg says New Zealand Rugby’s provincial championship serves as a direct pathway to their Super Rugby clubs, ensuring a constant flow of top talent into the professional ranks.

The former FRU chair also believes this is why we must not rely solely on the Drua but instead align our provincial unions with professional Super Rugby clubs abroad. By doing so, he says we can create stronger development pathways for our players, giving them the exposure and competition needed to succeed at the highest level.

For this reason, Beg adds the FRU must commit to revamping these tournaments, ensuring they are played at an elite intensity with strong High-Performance Unit integration.

By focusing on strength, conditioning, and professional development within our provincial unions, we can better prepare players for the demands of test rugby.

Beg also says that while securing overseas-based talent is beneficial, our long-term vision must prioritize building a strong foundation at home.

A highly competitive and well-structured domestic system will not only strengthen the Flying Fijians but also ensure Fiji remains a force in world rugby for years to come.

That said, it is easier said than done, and FRU must move away from a “handout culture mentality”, he further adds.

Instead, the former Lomaiviti coach says we need to explore equity-based investments and sponsorships to elevate these competitions into a semi-professional space.

Furthermore, aligning our provincial unions with overseas professional club both in the Southern and Northern Hemispheres rather than relying solely on the Drua will create long-term benefits for FRU and our national squads, ensuring that investments in our domestic competitions translate into sustained international success.

Beg says national coach Mick Byrne must adopt this mindset and establish a stronger connection with our provincial unions not just the Fijian Drua and overseas-based talent.

The Skipper Cup and Vanua Championship should be a key focus of his scouting and development strategy, ensuring that players who perform at the highest level domestically are given the same opportunities as those playing overseas.

A closer partnership between the national coaching staff and provincial unions will not only enhance player identification but also reinforce the importance of our local competitions as a direct pathway to the Flying Fijians.

In a statement, Beg goes on to say that it’s time to build a self-sustaining, high-performance rugby ecosystem that nurtures homegrown talent while leveraging global opportunities for the benefit of Fijian rugby.