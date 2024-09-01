Springboks comeback at Ellis Park

[Source: All Blacks/ Facebook]

In a gripping encounter at Ellis Park, the Springboks mounted a dramatic late comeback to defeat the All Blacks 31-27, marking their third consecutive victory over New Zealand.

The All Blacks, who led for most of the match, saw victory slip away in the final 15 minutes as the Springboks’ bench powered the reigning world champions to a hard-fought win.

Codie Taylor’s early try gave the All Blacks a strong start, and they maintained a 10-point lead until the Springboks’ relentless pressure in the closing stages turned the tide.

Article continues after advertisement

Controversy arose in the first half when Springboks hooker Bongi Mbonambi was awarded a try despite appearing to lose the ball over the line in a tackle by Jordie Barrett.

Despite this, the All Blacks were unable to hold off the surging Boks, who capitalized on key moments, including a yellow card to Ofa Tu’ungafasi, which left New Zealand down to 14 men.

Late tries from replacements Kwagga Smith and Grant Williams sealed the comeback, handing Scott Robertson his second defeat in six tests as All Blacks head coach.