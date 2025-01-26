Spain's result to alter points standings

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s team currently leads the HSBC Sevens Series with 36 points following strong performances in Dubai and Cape Town.

Spain is second with 32 points and will play Argentina in the Perth 7s semifinal at 7.05pm tonight.

A title win for Spain will earn them 19 points while a loss will give them 17 points.

If Spain loses and Fiji wins the 5th place playoff, both teams will be tied at 49 points for the top spot in the standings.

Fiji’s journey at the Perth 7s has been mixed.

They lost to Uruguay 24-17 but defeated New Zealand 33-5 and Kenya 21-14.

However, they were beaten 19-0 by South Africa in the quarterfinals.

Spain’s result will also affect the standings.

A win will push them to the top while a loss will still leave them level with Fiji.