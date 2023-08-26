South Africa thumps New Zealand in test match

[Source: Reuters]

South Africa claimed victory over New Zealand this morning, defeating them 35-7 in a physical encounter.

This win marks their largest-ever triumph.

The South African forwards were exceptional, putting immense pressure on New Zealand.

Scott Barrett of New Zealand was sent off with a red card in the 39th minute for a second yellow card offence, as he made a low clearance with his shoulder.

This was Barrett’s second red card in his All Blacks career, with the previous one occurring in August 2019 during the Bledisloe Cup.

However, his ban had expired by the time the World Cup in Japan began later that year.

With a player down for the entire second half, the All Blacks faced further challenges as tries from Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, and Kwagga Smith extended South Africa’s lead to 35-0 by the 67th minute.

Cam Roigard managed a late consolation try, which was successfully converted.

Meanwhile, tomorrow’s test matches will see Fiji taking on England at 2.15 am, Scotland facing Georgia at 4.30 a.m., Italy battling Japan also at 4.30 am and Ireland meeting Samoa at 6.45 am.