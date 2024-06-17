Skipper Cup and Marama finals at Ratu Cakobau Park

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The 2024 Skipper Cup and ANZ Marama Cup plus the Under 20 finals will be played at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori this weekend.

Finals will start at 9am with the Marama U20 between Suva and Nadi at 9am, before Namosi faces Suva in the senior final at 11am.

Nadroga will play Naitasiri in the Under-20 Skipper final at 1pm, while the Skipper Cup grand final between Nadroga and Suva starts at 3pm.

Article continues after advertisement

You can watch the Marama Cup on FBC TV and Skipper Cup senior team final on FBC Sports.

Meanwhile, tickets will be on sale from Wednesday at the Nausori Town Council.

Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12.