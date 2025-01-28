Sivo ruled out for season

[Source: Leeds Rhinos/ Facebook]

Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo has been ruled out of this year’s Super League season after scans confirmed he had suffered an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), which will require surgery.

Sivo signed a three-year deal with the Rhinos last October while he was in Fiji playing in the Pacific Championship.

The 31-year-old injured his left knee in the first half of Sunday’s 22-4 win over the Wigan Warriors at AMT Headingley during Ash Handley’s testimonial game.

Article continues after advertisement

Head coach Brad Arthur says their thoughts are with Sivo and that they will be there to support him and his family.

He adds that their medical team will ensure Sivo receivestaina the best possible treatment to recover from the injury as quickly as possible.