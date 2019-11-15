Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Rugby

Silktails skipper juggle training and studies

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
June 29, 2020 4:54 pm
Apakuki Tavodi

The Kaiviti Silktails rugby league team’s inaugural start during the Ron Massey Cup that was halted by COVID-19 has not deterred the team captain from shifting his focus onto his studies.

Since the season was cancelled, Apakuki Tavodi a final year student at the University of the South Pacific doing his Bachelor of Agriculture has been juggling his studies and trying to remain fit for next season.

Tavodi says balancing study and personal training during the pandemic were quite challenging.

Article continues after advertisement

“Actually I was in school so I had to settle back to school work so I went back and tried to complete all the assessments that were there for me.”

Tavodi sacrificed his socializing time to maintain his grades and also play league at the same time.

He says he is eager to start the new season.

“Yes the coaches have been giving us a program to follow so we went back and did our training alone during the pandemic.”

The Kaiviti Silktails will take part in the 2021 season of the Ron Massey Cup.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.