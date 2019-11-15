Silktails skipper juggle training and studies

The Kaiviti Silktails rugby league team’s inaugural start during the Ron Massey Cup that was halted by COVID-19 has not deterred the team captain from shifting his focus onto his studies.

Since the season was cancelled, Apakuki Tavodi a final year student at the University of the South Pacific doing his Bachelor of Agriculture has been juggling his studies and trying to remain fit for next season.

Tavodi says balancing study and personal training during the pandemic were quite challenging.

“Actually I was in school so I had to settle back to school work so I went back and tried to complete all the assessments that were there for me.”

Tavodi sacrificed his socializing time to maintain his grades and also play league at the same time.

He says he is eager to start the new season.

“Yes the coaches have been giving us a program to follow so we went back and did our training alone during the pandemic.”

The Kaiviti Silktails will take part in the 2021 season of the Ron Massey Cup.