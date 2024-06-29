Sharma ready to shine in South Africa

Baby Flying Fijians player Ronald Paul Sharma

Baby Flying Fijians player, Ronald Paul Sharma says it was a privilege and blessing to get the call-up for a spot in the World Rugby U20 Championship.

Sharma, who is now playing in France, says that it was the support from his family that propelled him.

While it may be overwhelming, the former Cuvu College student says that he is ready to give his all in the World Cup this year.

“The support from home is my number one. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be standing here speaking to the media.”

Sharma is determined to help the team with the knowledge gained from France in their big outing.

Fiji is set to face hosts, South Africa, in its first pool game tomorrow at 5 am. They will face England next on the 5th before they battle Argentina on the 10th of next month.

You can watch the World Rugby U20 Championship LIVE on FBC Sports.