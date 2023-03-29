Sevu Reece to miss World Cup

Fiji-born All Blacks and Crusaders wing Sevu Reece will miss the upcoming Rugby World Cup in France with a knee injury.

This has been confirmed by Crusaders Coach Scott Robertson to TVNZ One News today.

The Kadavu man suffered the injury in his side’s Super Rugby win over the Blues earlier this month.

Robertson said that Reece is out for the whole of the 2023 season and we’ll be back in 2024.

The Crusaders coach said they really feel for the winger who has been incredible for them.

Robertson added it was a big loss.