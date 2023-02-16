Seruvakula shortlisted

One of the four is former Fijiana Drua Super W winning coach Senirusi Seruvakula.

Four coaches have been shortlisted for the Flying Fijians coaching job.

Fiji Rugby Union Acting chief executive Tevita Tuiloa says the FRU Board will have the final say on who will be our coach.

“Also some local coaches that we have, people that been there and done that before that we’re actually considering, Senirusi is one of them but it all comes down to the pitch that they’ll give to the Board on the plans that they have and how they will work as a team to reach that goal which for now is the quarterfinal.”

The new coach is expected to be announced later this month.

Tuiloa also says the FRU would love to have Crusaders mentor Scott Robertson as head coach or technical advisor for the Flying Fijians in this year’s Rugby World Cup.