Schwalger appointed new Manu Samoa Coach

[Source: Manu Samoa/ Facebook]

Lakapi Samoa has announced Mase Mahonri Schwalger as the new Head Coach of Manu Samoa after their recent Board Meeting.

Mase, who served as Assistant Coach for Manu Samoa from 2020 to 2023, will lead the team for a four-year term, beginning this year and extending to the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Expressing his honor at the appointment, Mase recognizes the significant responsibility of the role and aims to uphold the legacy of the Blue Jersey.

He succeeds Vaovasamanaia Seilala Mapusua as Head Coach.

With 40 Tests under his belt as a player and notable coaching experience, Mase’s journey includes leading the Junior Manu Samoa in the World Rugby Junior Championship in 2017 and contributing to various local clubs and provincial teams.

The new coach says his immediate priorities are forming a strong management team and selecting a competitive squad for upcoming matches against Italy, Spain, and in the Pacific Nations Cup.