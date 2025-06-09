Saukuru left speechless by big offers

15-year-old Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School flyhalf Apisalomi Saukuru says he is still lost for words as he prepares for two life-changing opportunities in his young rugby career.

Overwhelmed but grateful, the rising star is coming to terms with a dream many young athletes only imagine, as he now balances a chance to study and play at Wesley College in New Zealand along with a contract offer from the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs were impressed with his performances in the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League competition, while Wesley College’s Dr Brian Jones noticed his talent during the Deans Competition final where MGM fell to Suva Grammar School.

The Sabeto, Nadi teenager says he sensed something big was coming but never expected it to happen this early.

“I’m stoked that I get the chance to attend Wesley College. I didn’t expect a call, but this means a lot and I’m truly grateful. I’ve always kept my head down and done what I was told, knowing it could take me places and now I’ve reaped what I sowed.”

Saukuru began playing rugby in Lautoka before moving to Sabeto, where he often followed his uncles to training.

He later moved to Suva and enrolled at Veiuto Primary School, where coach Mr Nasoni encouraged him to take rugby seriously. At MGM, Mr Levi pushed him even further, reminding him that patience and hard work could turn sporting dreams into reality.

His mother, Ateca Saukuru, says the family is still processing the news as they prepare their fourth son to live thousands of miles away.

“I didn’t expect the call to come this quickly because he is just in Form 4. These opportunities usually come for Under-18 players and above, but we are grateful for Api’s talent and how he has used it. It

has opened doors for him — a Bulldogs deal and a great education at Wesley College.”

Saukuru is set to depart for New Zealand in January after spending Christmas and New Year with his family in Raiwai.

