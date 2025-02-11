Same principles in rugby and farming

[ FilePhoto ]

Eastern Saints rugby coach Seremaia Bai believes the same principles of discipline, time management and teamwork applied in rugby are equally essential in farming.

The former national fly half organized farming activities for players across different grades in his club over the weekend in Vuci, Nausori.

He says the program, while primarily focused on rugby, also emphasizes other areas where team members can develop and thrive from a young age.

Article continues after advertisement

“You know we have a kids club from 5yrs to 12, our juniors from 14yrs to 18, we have our girls team and also our calls under 23 and then we have a premier team. We are trying to create a pathway for these younger kids, you know within the club and we try to grow as a person and yes as an individual not only on the field but protectively off the field.”

Bai believes that instilling these values off the field helps develop well-rounded athletes who can apply the same principles in their daily lives.

He adds these programs will create an environment for kids to learn and overall enjoy.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link