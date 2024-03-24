Salawa eager to stamp mark

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua flanker Kitione Salawa says his hard work behind the scenes enabled him to feature in the outstanding 39-36 golden point win over the Waratahs in Lautoka yesterday.

The hard-working flanker came on as a replacement in the second half and despite being a little rusty as well as copping a yellow card, Salawa showed glimpses of the form which made him a standout in the Drua’s opening two seasons.

Salawa says his 11-month injury layoff from a shoulder surgery gave him a new perspective of where and how to improve his game.

“My biggest motivation is my family at home, they always support me so I’m doing my best to repay them through my hard work. I’ve been waking up early in the morning to train, I always try and be the first person to reach the gym, and I like to do my weight reps alone. Sometimes my performance drops but then I think about my family and I pick myself up once again.”

Salawa adds his family, including his father and former Flying Fijians lock Kitione Salawa senior help keep him grounded in his training and performance.

Now that he’s back in shape, Salawa says he is determined to make the starting line-up once again and reclaim the number 7 jersey.

The Drua will host the Western Force in another double header next weekend at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Meanwhile the Drua have climbed up to 8th spot on the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific point’s standings after notching their second win out of five games.

The undefeated Hurricanes remain atop the ladder, followed by the Chiefs, Brumbies, Blues, Reds, Highlanders and Melbourne Rebels respectively.