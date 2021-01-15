Saints on the go for 2021 season

After qualifying for the Premier Grade of the Suva Rugby Union competition last year, the Eastern Saints are not wasting any time in preparing for the upcoming season.

The side made it to the Koroturaga Cup final in the last season and came out as victors against Navy 20-17.

This earned them a spot in the Escott Shield competition this year.

Head Coach Seremaia Bai says having advanced with the premier grade they are preparing for the challenge that lies ahead.

He says there are is alot of young talent in the team and he has a few months to nurture the best players for the season.

“For the eastern saints we try to work hard, we all come from struggle and we use that to motivate the players to get something out of playing rugby so we’re always looking outside of rugby but an opportunity to play in such tournament is such a bonus and it’s something we are grateful for.”

The Saints are preparing for three pre-season games with the first encounter against Mokani Rugby on 30th January at the Mokani School ground.