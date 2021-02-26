Rugby World Cup 2021 may be postponed

The Fijiana 15s may have to wait a little longer before they make their Rugby World Cup debut.

Fiji is preparing for the World Cup which was scheduled to be held in New Zealand from September 18 to October 16.

However, World Rugby has this morning decided to recommend the postponement of Rugby World Cup 2021, to next year.

The recommendation will be considered by the Rugby World Cup Board and World Rugby Executive Committee next Monday and Tuesday respectively.

In a statement, World Rugby says the recommendation is based on the evolution of the uncertain and challenging global COVID-19 landscape.

World Rugby says it has become clear in recent discussions with key partners including New Zealand Rugby, the New Zealand Government and participating unions, that, given the scale of the event and the COVID-19-related uncertainties, it is just not possible to deliver the environment for all teams to be the best that they can be on the sport’s greatest stage.

The challenges include uncertainty and the ability for teams to prepare adequately for a Rugby World Cup tournament both before and on arrival in New Zealand, and challenging global travel restrictions.