Referees to be honored at inaugural awards night

The Fiji Rugby Referees Association will celebrate the unsung heroes of the game with its first-ever Awards Night, marking a new chapter in raising the standards of officiating in Fiji.

Chair Patemo Waqa says the event recognises the commitment of referees who play a vital role in ensuring fairness and integrity across all levels of rugby.

Waqa says they play a crucial part in the sport, and it’s only right to have a day set aside to celebrate their achievements after a year of local and regional tournaments.

“This awards night is special because we are turning a new leaf. We want to uplift our referees to meet international standards and ensure they are recognized as an essential part of Fiji’s rugby success.”

He adds that with the support of the Fiji Rugby Union and the Fiji Sports Council, the Association is focused on developing more referees to reach elite competitions such as Super Rugby and international test matches.

There are 12 categories that will be awarded.

The awards night will be held on the 20th of next month at the Vodafone Arena in Laucala Bay, Suva.

