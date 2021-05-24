Home

Reece, Sotutu and Bower rested

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 23, 2021 12:42 pm
Sevuloni Reece, Hoskins Sotutu and George Bower

Sevuloni Reece, Hoskins Sotutu and George Bower have all been rested for the All Blacks 100th Test with the Springboks on Saturday.

Head Coach Ian Foster has named his matchday 23 with the trio missing out.

The front row will have Joe Moody, Nepo Laulala and Codie Taylor returning at starting hooker.

Brodie Retallick is back in the second row with Scott Barrett while Akira Ioane is at blindside flanker, Captain Ardie Savea will wear the seven jersey and Luke Jacobson at number eight.

In the backs, TJ Perenara is again at halfback, with Beauden Barrett back at flyhalf with David Havili returning at second five-eighth and Rieko Ioane.

The starting back three from last week’s Test are retained, with George Bridge on the left wing, Will Jordan on the right and Jordie Barrett at fullback.

The All Blacks face the Springboks at 7:05pm on Saturday.

All Blacks Lineup
1. Joe Moody
2. Codie Taylor
3. Nepo Laulala
4. Brodie Retallick
5. Scott Barrett
6. Akira Ioane
7. Ardie Savea
8. Luke Jacobson
9. TJ Perenara
10. Beauden Barrett
11. George Bridge
12. David Havili
13. Rieko Ioane
14. Will Jordan
15. Jordie Barrett

Reserves
16. Samisoni Taukei’aho
17. Karl Tu’inukuafe
18. Ofa Tuungafasi
19. Patrick Tuipulotu
20. Ethan Blackadder
21. Brad Weber
22. Damian McKenzie
23. Quinn Tupaea


[Source: All Blacks]

