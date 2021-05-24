Reece, Sotutu and Bower rested

Sevuloni Reece, Hoskins Sotutu and George Bower have all been rested for the All Blacks 100th Test with the Springboks on Saturday.

Head Coach Ian Foster has named his matchday 23 with the trio missing out.

The front row will have Joe Moody, Nepo Laulala and Codie Taylor returning at starting hooker.

Article continues after advertisement

Brodie Retallick is back in the second row with Scott Barrett while Akira Ioane is at blindside flanker, Captain Ardie Savea will wear the seven jersey and Luke Jacobson at number eight.

In the backs, TJ Perenara is again at halfback, with Beauden Barrett back at flyhalf with David Havili returning at second five-eighth and Rieko Ioane.

The starting back three from last week’s Test are retained, with George Bridge on the left wing, Will Jordan on the right and Jordie Barrett at fullback.

The All Blacks face the Springboks at 7:05pm on Saturday.

All Blacks Lineup

1. Joe Moody

2. Codie Taylor

3. Nepo Laulala

4. Brodie Retallick

5. Scott Barrett

6. Akira Ioane

7. Ardie Savea

8. Luke Jacobson

9. TJ Perenara

10. Beauden Barrett

11. George Bridge

12. David Havili

13. Rieko Ioane

14. Will Jordan

15. Jordie Barrett

Reserves

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho

17. Karl Tu’inukuafe

18. Ofa Tuungafasi

19. Patrick Tuipulotu

20. Ethan Blackadder

21. Brad Weber

22. Damian McKenzie

23. Quinn Tupaea



[Source: All Blacks]