Reece scores as Crusaders beat Highlanders

Sevu reece scores for the Crusaders [Source: stuff.co.nz]

The Crusaders thumped the Highlanders 52-15 in the second round of the Super Rugby Pacific at the AAMI Stadium in Melbourne.

Fiji born Sevu Reece raced over for the first try, thanks to inside ball from captain Scott Barrett, and later in the half Mo’unga put his tap dancing shoes on as he skirted past several defenders during a 50m run that led to fullback Fergus Burke scoring under the bar.

First five-eighth Richie Mo’unga rebounded from his underwhelming performance the previous week to unleash all his tricks, as he scored a try, kicked seven conversions and a penalty.

Article continues after advertisement

Highlanders were without Aaron Smith, Shannon Frizell and Ethan de Groot as part of the All Blacks’ rest protocols.

Second-five David Havili was in excellent form, setting-up a try for Mo’unga with a clever kick and scoring a try of his own.

Two late tries to midfielder Josh Timu were a consolation prize for the Highlanders.

Crusaders led 24-3 at halftime.

[Source: stuff.co.nz]