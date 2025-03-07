Reds play for home as cyclone Alfred looms

The Queensland Reds women’s rugby team is preparing for their Super W season opener tomorrow with a deep sense of purpose, playing not only for victory but for their people back in Queensland, who are bracing for the impact of Cyclone Alfred.

As the storm is expected to make landfall in the coming days, Captain Jemma Bemrose shared an emotional message of support for those back home, emphasizing that their thoughts are with family, friends, and supporters facing the storm.

“To everyone watching, both on Stan and here in Fiji, thank you. And to our family and friends in Queensland, please stay safe with Cyclone Alfred coming—we’re thinking of you.”

The Reds will face the Fijian Drua tomorrow, who come into the match with strong confidence after their impressive victory over the defending champions, the Waratahs, last weekend.

Despite this, the Reds are focused on their own preparations, eager to start their season on the right note.

Bemrose highlighted the importance of starting strong, especially given the short nature of the Super W season, where every game counts.

With the Drua’s physical style of play, the Reds know they must match that intensity from the very first whistle.

After a demanding pre-season that began in November, the Reds are confident in their preparation and eager to make an impact in their season opener.

Despite the uncertainty back home, the team is focused on their game and determined to start their Super W campaign with a victory.

The match between the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua and the Queensland Reds kicks off at 1.05 pm tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

