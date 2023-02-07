Ravouvou under Bears radar

Kalaveti Ravouvou

Another Swire Shipping Fijian Drua star has reportedly signed for an overseas club.

Inside center Kalaveti Ravouvou is expected to be announced by English club Bristol Bears as their latest signing soon.

The Nadroumai villager from Nadroga sealed a two year deal with the Drua which ends this year and reports out of Bristol confirm that its director of rugby Pat Lam has secured the signature of the 24 year old.

Article continues after advertisement

This means Ravouvou will join Siva Naulago at the club and the former Cuvu College student is the replacement for former All Black Charles Piutau.

Ravouvou exploded onto the Super Rugby scene in dramatic fashion as he finished the competition sixth in the standings for metres made with 1,162 from just 12 appearances, fifth for defenders beaten with 51, while scoring three tries in the process and winning a few man of the match awards.

He played the majority of the 2022 Super Rugby season at inside centre but also wore 13 on a couple of occasions.

Ravouvou made his Flying Fijians debut in the Pacific Nations Cup last July before ending the year in the Autumn Nations Series.

The signing of Ravouvou, which is due to be officially announced by the club shortly, comes following reports that Fijian star Semi Radradra is expected to leave the Bears for French Top 14 side Lyon next season and center Sam Bedlow is wanted at Sale Sharks.