Rasolea family rugby legacy lives on

Siteri Rasolea and Greg Smith. [Photo: Supplied]

Australian-born Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s prop Siteri Rasolea is honoured to be the third from her family to represent the country in the world stage.

The Naitasiri lass is following the footsteps of her father Solomone Rasolea and brother Junior Rasolea who were Fiji reps during their time.’

Her dad played for Nadi and the Flying Fijians in the 1980s while her brother was a Fiji Under-20 representative.

Rasolea was initially faced with the dilemma of whether to play for the Wallaroos or Fiji.

“I think at the end of the day my heart has always wanted to represent my home country and also just be able to represent my family back home.”

The 27-year-old adds her dad is proud and keen for her to don the white jersey.

Rasolea and the Fijiana will face England on Saturday at Eden Park in New Zealand.