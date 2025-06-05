Radrodro confirms Deans and Raluve competitions will proceed as scheduled

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro has officially dismissed claims that he halted the Vodafone Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve secondary schools rugby competitions, confirming that the games will go ahead as planned.

Radrodro said reports suggesting he had stopped the competitions were false and based on incorrect information.

He clarified that the competitions had already been approved last month.

“The source is incorrect. The games were approved on the 5th of last month, and everything is good to go.”

The Minister also explained that today’s meeting was not about suspending or delaying the competitions, but rather to finalize formalities ahead of Saturday’s scheduled matches.

The confirmation provides clarity following confusion earlier in the week and ensures participating schools can now focus fully on preparations for one of the country’s most anticipated secondary school rugby events.

