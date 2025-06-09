Racaca nominated for top honors at inaugural awards

Fiji Rugby referee Lavenia Racaca

Fiji Rugby referee Lavenia Racaca has been nominated by the Suva Rugby Referees Association for the Female Referee of the Year award at their inaugural awards night to be held next month.

Racaca has officiated the majority of matches in the Bosco Challenge, as well as key fixtures in the Marama and Ranadi Cup competitions.

She also created history in 2023 when she became the first-ever Fijian woman to officiate in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, marking a significant breakthrough for women in refereeing.

According to the SRRA, beyond her on-field excellence, Racaca has played an influential role in mentoring upcoming referees, consistently demonstrating composure, fairness and authority in every match she manages.

The association adds that her leadership and dedication to the sport are further reflected through the workshops she conducts across the country, helping promote greater involvement of women in rugby officiating.

SRRA says these qualities make Racaca a standout candidate for the Best Female Referee Award.

Meanwhile, there are 12 awards up for contention at the event.

It will be held on the 20th of next month at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

