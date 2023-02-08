President wishes Drua well

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

The President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere is confident the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will make Fiji proud in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific this season.

Ratu Katonivere received the i-Tatau presented by the Drua at the State House today.

The President congratulated the players for making the team and wished them well for the tournament.

Our Drua will play the Moana Pasifika in its first match at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand on the 25th of this month.

The side will then host the Waratahs in its first home game a week later in Fiji.

