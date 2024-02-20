Positive vibes in Drua camp: Byrne

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are heading into the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season with an air of confidence ahead of Round One this weekend.

Coach Mick Byrne says the players have come through a grueling three months of training as well as two equally tough pre-season games but still manage to retain their jovial spirit ahead of their opening game against the Blues.

“The mood is great. There is a lot of excitement around, a lot of energy and a lot of laughter as well. That’s always a good sign, we’ve had a really hard training session this morning and we had singing lunch with the guitar and just went on a mad sing-along.”

Byrne says the positive mood will come in handy as the team gets closer to game day.

The Fijian Drua will take on the Blues at 3:35pm on Saturday and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports HD Channel.