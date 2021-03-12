Police step in to stop brawl at Super Series

Police had to step in to stop Tabadamu and Police Blue players from engaging in a brawl just three minutes into their semi-final clash at the 3rd leg of the FRU Super 7s Series in Savusavu.

A punch from Tabadamu’s Jone Vota which landed on the face of Police Blue’s Keponi Paul got other players riled up.

Police quickly stepped into the ground to diffuse the situation.

Vota copped a yellow card for the punch thrown.

Meanwhile, Police Blue’s Rusiate Nasove scored two tries to help the side get through to the Cup Final later this afternoon.

They beat Tabadamu 17- 7.

In the second semi-final Wardens put on an impressive performance to beat the Ram Sami Army side 12- 10.

The cup final for the FRU Super 7s Series in Savusavu will see series leaders Police Blue take on Wardens.