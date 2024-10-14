Police Blues to shift focus to Sukuna Bowl

After a weekend of celebrating their third consecutive Escott Shield win, the Police Blues will shift their focus to their next big task—the Sukuna Bowl.

The team secured victory by defeating the Fresh’et Navy Blues 17-13 over the weekend.

Captain James Brown says that after celebrating their well-deserved win, the focus this week will be on preparation for the much-anticipated Sukuna Bowl.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is a big boost for our preparation in the Sukuna Bowl but again we will celebrate this for the time being and then we will reset our focus towards the Sukuna Bowl and hopefully we can defend that as well and make it a bigger celebration for the Fiji Police Force this year.”

He adds that they’ve had a great season and plan to retain the Sukuna Bowl this year as part of their 150th-anniversary celebrations.

The tentative date for the Sukuna Bowl competition is the 8th of next month.