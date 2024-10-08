PM pays tribute to Tuisese

Late Ilaitia Tuisese [right] [Source: Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka/Facebook]

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka, has paid tribute to his former Flying Fijians teammate, Ilaitia Tuisese, who passed away a few days ago.

The Prime Minister says Tuisese was more than just a teammate, he was a leader, a powerhouse on the field, and a true friend off it.

PM Rabuka goes on to say that the former national captain’s exceptional talent and unwavering commitment to the game earned him the respect of everyone who played with him.

The late Tuisese shared many victories, including the memorable win against Oxford University, a win our Prime Minister says he’ll forever cherish.

Rabuka says today we mourn the passing of a great Fijian rugby legend, whom he had the privilege of playing alongside him as a prop during the Flying Fijians tour of England and Wales in 1970, which was part of the centennial celebrations of the English Rugby Football Union.

According to Rabuka, Tuisese’s legacy extends far beyond rugby, his contributions to the sport and his role in shaping the future of Fijian rugby will never be forgotten.

The Prime Minister adds that today, we not only honor a legend but also a man whose presence will be deeply missed.

Tuisese was Fiji’s first captain at the Hong Kong 7s in 1977 and he also featured for the national team that defeated the British and Irish Lions on the same year in Suva.