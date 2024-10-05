Players excited for 2025 season

Simione Kuruvoli [Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback Simione Kuruvoli says excitement is growing at camp as players eagerly anticipate the 2025 Super Rugby Season.

The Flying Fijian mentioned that preparations for the new season are starting to take shape, with pre-season training sessions to start next week.

Kuruvoli adds that the team have been undergoing their offseason training for the past few weeks, and are gearing up for pre-season camp.

He also expressed the players’ enthusiasm for having seven home games, looking forward to competing in front of fans in the coming months.

“Preparations been going well, I know we’re up to off-season and pre-season now. The boys will be training hard to go one notch up next year for the Super Rugby Season. We have seven home games with a lot of games in Suva, and the boys are looking forward to the season next year.”

The side will be playing four of their home games at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, with the remaining three to be played at Churchill Park in Lautoka.