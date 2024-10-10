Players encouraged to follow proper channels

Fiji Rugby Union Trustee board member Jenny Seeto is encouraging players who represent the country to go through the proper channels in filing complaints or claims.

During a press conference in Suva yesterday regarding the payment of the members of the Flying Fijians during the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Seeto says there are formal channels in place for players to raise their concerns or file complaints for any issues.

“So if things go through the proper channel, we can know early and investigate and take action. So it’s no use telling the world of untruth because it just spins out of control which is what has happened.”

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Rugby Union Trustee board member, Jenny Seeto

Seeto adds that this could be a lesson for players should such issues arise shortly.