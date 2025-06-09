Perry Baker set to make first Fiji appearance for Mike Friday Selects

Global sevens icon Perry Baker is the latest superstar confirmed for the McDonald’s Mike Friday Select 7s squad, adding even more star power to what is shaping up to be one of the strongest invitational line-ups ever assembled.

Baker, a two-time World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year, will make his long-awaited debut in Fiji when he runs out at Lawaqa Park in 2026.

His inclusion further elevates a squad already boasting Olympic champions, world-renowned finishers and some of the most creative playmakers in the sport.

Widely regarded as one of the most electric players to ever play sevens, Baker brings his trademark pace, devastating footwork and world-class finishing ability to a team stacked with global talent.

The 2026 Mike Friday Selects already include Fiji legends Jerry Tuwai and Semi Kunatani, Irish stars Terry Kennedy, Jordan Conroy and Harry McNulty, Welsh maestro Luke Treharne, former All Blacks 7s playmaker Gillies Kaka, and USA powerhouse Matai Leuta.

Baker said he was thrilled to finally tick Fiji off his rugby bucket list.

“I’ve always wanted to experience Fiji and the Coral Coast 7s for myself. The tournament is internationally known, the fans are incredible, and the atmosphere is something every player hears about. I’m truly excited to get out there, play some great rugby, and feel that Fijian energy firsthand.”

Head coach Mike Friday said Baker’s arrival completes a squad built to deliver a spectacle.

“Having Perry join this exceptional group, Olympic champions, world-class finishers, and iconic playmakers, sets the stage for something special. This squad represents the very best of sevens.”

Fans in Fiji and abroad are already predicting that the star-studded line-up could be one of the best invitational squads ever to feature at the Coral Coast 7s.

With Baker joining Tuwai, Kunatani, Kennedy, Conroy, McNulty, Treharne, Kaka and Leuta, the 2026 edition promises a rare gathering of global sevens brilliance on Fijian soil.

